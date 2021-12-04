Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

TWTR stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

