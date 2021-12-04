DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $389.00 to $231.00. The stock had previously closed at $233.82, but opened at $161.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 475,522 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.85.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,143,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DocuSign by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

