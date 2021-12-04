PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 13,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 452,466 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $6.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
