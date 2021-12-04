MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.36.

TSE MAG opened at C$19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

