Raymond James Reiterates “C$19.00” Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.40.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

