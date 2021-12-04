UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Graham Screawn Sells 6,558 Shares

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £11,673.24 ($15,251.16).

Graham Screawn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($51,893.65).

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.49) on Friday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95.05 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.23. The firm has a market cap of £170.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

