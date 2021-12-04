Insider Buying: The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Buys £84,000 in Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Friday. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of £641.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.75).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

