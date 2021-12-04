Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$65.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.75.

Shares of EMA opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.07.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

