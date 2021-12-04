Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS BSGAU opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

