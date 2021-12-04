Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Trading Up 3.1% After Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $108.51 and last traded at $108.39. Approximately 27,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 821,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

