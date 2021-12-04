FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

