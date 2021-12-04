Fluence Energy Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.