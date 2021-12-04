Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

EXR stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $207.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

