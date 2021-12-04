Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Avast has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVASF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

