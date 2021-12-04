Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Alasdair (Al) Breach Buys 26,100 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £404,550 ($528,547.16).

On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.57) per share, for a total transaction of £269,360.65 ($351,921.41).

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 1,638 ($21.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.28. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.16).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

