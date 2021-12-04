Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the October 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

