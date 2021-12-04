Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in November

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 1,188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.5 days.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.19. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $136.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

