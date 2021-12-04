AutoCanada Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.62 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.49.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

