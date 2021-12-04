UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.