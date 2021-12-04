Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.32. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

