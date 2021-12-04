Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,073. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

