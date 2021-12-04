DMScript Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $196,536.49 and $3,296.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

