Genesis Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $143,475.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

