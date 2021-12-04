iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 8,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 405,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,090,000.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.