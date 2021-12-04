Nano Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00008692 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $540.18 million and $11.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

