Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. 233,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

