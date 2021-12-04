AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.35. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

