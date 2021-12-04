Blockzero Labs Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $356,513.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00237941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

