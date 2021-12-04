Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 51.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $75,509.92 and $33.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034469 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

