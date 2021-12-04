Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,209,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402,865. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

