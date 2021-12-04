Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,209,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402,865. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
