Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 464,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,615. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

