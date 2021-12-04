Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price at $158.22

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.17. 694,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,959. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

