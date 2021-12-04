Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 175,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,015% from the average daily volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.34.

About Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

