Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). 13,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 207,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

