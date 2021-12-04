Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 17,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 113,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

