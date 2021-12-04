AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

