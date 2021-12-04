Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $207.27

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 638,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $130.97 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

