Velas Hits Market Capitalization of $719.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $719.27 million and $12.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

