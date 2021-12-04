Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 10.7%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 29,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 39.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

