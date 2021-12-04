Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Shares Down 1.4%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 218.95 ($2.86). Approximately 24,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.95 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a PE ratio of -152.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.31.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

