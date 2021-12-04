Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 1,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

