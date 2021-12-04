Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading Up 5.8%

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). Approximately 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

