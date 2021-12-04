Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

INBX stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 118,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inhibrx by 213.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,440 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

