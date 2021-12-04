Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) PT at $126.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 60.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 49.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

