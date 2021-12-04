Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OCDO stock traded down GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,740.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,852.66. The stock has a market cap of £12.22 billion and a PE ratio of -81.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

