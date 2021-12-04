United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,387,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

