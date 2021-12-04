Refereum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.08 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $78.51 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00237941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.