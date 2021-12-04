AppCoins (APPC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $1.43 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00237941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,357,793 coins and its circulating supply is 244,357,792 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

