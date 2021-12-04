Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.
DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
