Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,974. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.