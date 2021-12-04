$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.47. 291,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,143. The stock has a market cap of $850.75 million, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

